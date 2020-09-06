Chadwick Boseman Will Be Laid To Rest In His Hometown Of Anderson, South Carolina

Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home will handle Boseman’s homegoing and report that the influential actor’s family has asked for the public to respect their privacy, WYFF-Channel 4 reports.

To celebrate the life and legacy of actor Chadwick Boseman , 43, private arrangements are being made in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, where the Black Panther star will be laid to rest after losing a four-year battle to colon cancer on August 28.

“The family has always been a very humble family through the years," the funeral home’s president Marcus Brown said. "They’re humble, and not necessarily private-private but normal people.”

According to Boseman’s obituary on the funeral home’s official website, the award-winning actor leaves behind his wife, Simone, his parents Carolyn and Leroy, and his brothers Derrick and Kevin.

It’s unclear when Boseman’s homegoing will take place.

The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He cemented his legacy playing the title role in the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther and the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers franchise.