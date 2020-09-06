Rihanna Recovering After Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna, 32, is recovering after an electric scooter accident on Friday (Sept. 4), according to a rep for the music and beauty mogul.

The Fenty Beauty founder is “completely fine now but flipped over an electric scooter last week and bruised her face and forehead,” her rep said in a statement. “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

The multi-talented artist was photographed in a car near a Los Angeles restaurant on Friday (Sept. 4), according to People.

In other RiRi news, the brilliant businesswoman launched her Fenty Skin brand earlier this summer with gender-neutral, inclusive products for a healthy skincare routine. During an interview with Vogue, Rihanna sat down with A$AP Rocky, who stars in the Fenty Skin campaign, to discuss making more progressive changes in the beauty industry.

“I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type,” she shared. “I feel like there's so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry.”