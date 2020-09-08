Read Lupita Nyong’o Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Written by BET Staff

Actress Lupita Nyong'o is breaking her silence following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at 43 years old after a four-year battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28. Nyong'o and Boseman worked side-by-side in the iconic Marvel film "Black Panther," where the actress played Nakia, the love interest of Boseman's character King T'Challa in the Ryan Coogler-directed movie. Recalling the memories she shared with Boseman, Nyong'o shared an emotional message to honor the late actor on her Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

“I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope,” she opened up. “I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense.”

She continued: "When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence. He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future." Nyong'o remembered Boseman's humbling presence while on set saying that he created an "ego-free environment."

"He showed up to every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on. He was absorbent. Agile. He set the bar high by working with a generosity of spirit, creating an ego-free environment by sheer example, and he always had a warm gaze and a strong embrace to share," the actress wrote. "His large hands would descend on my shoulders and give them a squeeze that relieved me of the tensions I did not realize I was holding. Chadwick's hands were strong enough to carry the weight of the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it." Closing out her powerful tribute the actress sent her well wishes to Boseman’s friends, family and wife. Family and friends of Chadwick Boseman held a private memorial service for the late Black Panther star to console each other and to say their final goodbyes over the Labor Day weekend. The Sun published photos of the gathering in Malibu, California. In addition to Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, several of his co-stars, including Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, attended the memorial.