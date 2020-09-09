ABC Developing ‘Old-Ish’ Featuring Laurence Fishburne And Jenifer Lewis

ABC is reportedly developing a fourth ‘ish’ series via prolific creator/producer Kenya Barris.

According to Variety, Old-ish will be the latest installment from Barris and is slated to feature Black-ish faves Laurence Fishburne (who plays Earl “Pops” Johnson) and Jenifer Lewis (who portrays Ruby Johnson).

In Old-ish, Ruby and Earl give their love another chance as they move into a gentrifying neighborhood in Los Angeles. They’ll encounter characters who represent both the old and new faces of the community as they try to rebuild their marriage.

Barris will be the executive producer of the program along with Fishburne, Anthony Anderson and E. Brian Dobbins. Lewis will also be a producer.