Kevin Hart Becomes New Host of Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon

Entertainment Weekly reports that the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will support the work of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and partner with Hart’s Help From the Hart charity that the entertainer founded in 2017 that supports local organizations and address the socio-economic needs of underserved communities.

For years, the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon ushered in fall season television, but it ended in 2014. But now it’s getting a new lease on life as comedy superstar Kevin Hart has been picked to host the relaunched show.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the work of Jerry Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association forward,” said Hart in a statement. "I’m honored to collaborate with MDA and my organization, to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together. I can’t wait to have an incredible night for two critically important causes that are in urgent need of funding and hope.”

The MDA Labor Day Telethon was originally hosted by the legendary Jerry Lewis from 1966 to 2011. It continued for three more years until MDA officials decided to stop.

Over the years, the telethon has raised $2.45 billion for MDA.

Featuring guest appearances from Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Jillian Mercado, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Usain Bolt, and more, the two-hour MDA Telethon airs Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.