Gabrielle Union Confirms ‘Bring It On’ Sequel Is ‘Absolutely Going To Happen’

Gabrielle Union is confirming that her classic 2000 cheerleading film Bring It On will see another sequel.

The movie, which stars Union, along with Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Bradford, and others, has had fans hoping for another reboot with the original cast (several sequels have been made with different actors). While speaking with James Corden on his late night show, Union claimed that some of the original cast held a panel earlier this week and all agreed in being interested in doing a sequel.

“It’s absolutely going to happen," said Union during the interview. "I think it’s because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

Bring It On was a hit when it was released and has achieved cult status in the twenty years since. The film spawned three sequels: Bring It On: All Or Nothing, Bring It On: In It To Win It and Bring It On: Fight To The Finish. The original cast did not appear in the sequels, though Solange Knowles did have a major role in All Or Nothing.