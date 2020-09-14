Jonathan Majors To Star In Marvel's 'Ant-Man 3'

attends the New York special screening of "White Boy Rick" hosted by Columbia Pictures and Studio 8 at the Paris Theater on September 12, 2018 in New York City.

Jonathan Majors To Star In Marvel's 'Ant-Man 3'

He currently plays Atticus Black in ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Jonathan Majors is currently killing it in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and now he will be part of the Marvel Universe.

Deadline reports he is starring in the third installment of Ant-Man, which also includes Paul Rudd.

It’s not known what character he will play but it will reportedly be a villain. 

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Reacts To The Academy's Controversial 'Popular Film' Category

Majors currently plays Atticus Black in Lovecraft Country, which is an afrofuturism story set in the Jim Crow south. The HBO show also includes Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and is a huge hit on social media every Sunday.

Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC