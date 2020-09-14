Jonathan Majors To Star In Marvel's 'Ant-Man 3'

Jonathan Majors is currently killing it in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and now he will be part of the Marvel Universe.

Deadline reports he is starring in the third installment of Ant-Man, which also includes Paul Rudd.

It’s not known what character he will play but it will reportedly be a villain.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Reacts To The Academy's Controversial 'Popular Film' Category

Majors currently plays Atticus Black in Lovecraft Country, which is an afrofuturism story set in the Jim Crow south. The HBO show also includes Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and is a huge hit on social media every Sunday.