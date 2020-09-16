Tina Knowles-Lawson Says “Beyoncé” Is Superstar Daughter’s Last Name

According to People , the businesswoman said that a few other of her family members also share the “Beyoncé” surname but later gave a profound story on the legacy of the widely recognized name. She also said that due to a clerical error other members of the family including her brother and his children now have "Beyincé" as their last name.

Speaking on the first podcast episode of In My Head with Heather Thomson on Tuesday (Sept. 15), the Knowles-Lawson shared that “Beyoncé” is actually her maiden name, after the news broke earlier this year about French surname thanks to a google cameo.

Celebrity mom and fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson is opening up on the origin of her superstar daughter Beyoncé's name.

"I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E," she said, before explaining why some family members spell the name differently.

"It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, 'Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings,' " Knowles-Lawson said. "And my mom’s reply to me was like, 'That’s what they put on your birth certificate.' "

The House of Deréon founder explained that her mother argued to clear up the misspellings of her children’s last name the first time but decided not to bring it up again as she continued to have more children.

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?' " Knowles-Lawson continued. "And she said, 'I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates."

Listen to Tina Knowles-Lawson explain the story of the Beyoncé surname on In My Head with Heather Thomson below.