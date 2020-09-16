Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Janelle Monae On The Last Dance They Shared

The world is still mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman. On August 28, the actor passed away from colon cancer at only 43 years old. Singer and actress Janelle Monae recently opened up about a wonderful memory she shared with the Black Panther star.



While talking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on September 15, the Antebellum star revealed they first met when Black Panther was being filmed in Atlanta and she was recording her album “Dirty Computer.” She invited the cast to jam out to some of the music.



"I just said, 'I would love to host you guys,' and they all showed up one night. We ate, we listened to music," she recalled. "I just remember Chadwick that night being so present. We were not talking about work, we were not talking about the past, we were just right there. He was playing drums. We were dancing."

Monea also recalled the last dance they shared from a party at this year’s Oscars when he tapped her the shoulder and said, “Let’s have this dance.”



Monae said they tried to “out-James Brown each other.”



Monae added, “I will really miss him… I feel like his spirit lives on forever through the incredible work he has done.”



Watch the interview with Janelle Monae below: