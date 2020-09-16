Tia Mowry-Hardict On Talking To Children About Racism

Tia Mowry-Hardict recently opened up about experiencing racism as a teen while on the hit show Sister, Sister. She is now offering insight on how parents should talk to their kids about race in America.

On the September 14 premiere episode of the Dear Media podcast Being Bümo, Mowry-Hardict, 42, told host Chriselle Lim, "It starts at home. What people have to understand is this behavior is learned, so it's about communication. It's about bringing awareness. It's about sharing stories. It's about teaching your child about different cultures, at home, at a young age."

The mother of two also added, "I think what's important, and how you can be anti-racist, is not running away from the problem and saying, 'Oh, gosh, you know what? This is a little much. I'm not even gonna talk to my child about this.' No, I think we all should have this conversation," she adds.



See more of Mowry discuss racism on Entertainment Tonight's Unfiltered. She revealed she was told -- along with her sister Tamera -- they couldn't be on the cover of a teen magazine because they were Black.