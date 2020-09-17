New Bae Alert! Halle Berry Confirms She’s Dating This Singer

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians

Halle Berry apparently has a new man in her life.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 17), the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a black T-shirt featuring the logo of singer Van Hunt along with an olive-colored hat.
"Now ya know..." Berry captioned the post, accompanied by a red heart emoji.
The 54-year-old also included a foot emoji, referring to an IG post she shared in July of her feet playing footsie with a new boo.
Back then, she wrote, “sunday,funday,” in the caption.
Neither Berry nor Van Hunt have officially confirmed their relationships to media outlets but it seems to be pretty clear.


