HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: Halle Berry arrives at the Special Screening Of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

New Bae Alert! Halle Berry Confirms She’s Dating This Singer

“Now ya know.”

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Halle Berry apparently has a new man in her life.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 17), the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a black T-shirt featuring the logo of singer Van Hunt along with an olive-colored hat.

"Now ya know..." Berry captioned the post, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽

The 54-year-old also included a foot emoji, referring to an IG post she shared in July of her feet playing footsie with a new boo.

Back then, she wrote, “sunday,funday,” in the caption.

sunday,funday❤️

Neither Berry nor Van Hunt have officially confirmed their relationships to media outlets but it seems to be pretty clear.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

