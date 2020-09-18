Steve Harvey Defends Ellen DeGeneres Amid TV Show Scandal

Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres after many of her talk show staffers reported working a toxic workplace environment. Sitting down with "People the TV Show!" on September 17, Harvey had nothing but positive things to say about DeGeneres.

"Ellen, the person, is probably one of the coolest and kindest people I’ve met in this business," the comedian and talk show host said.

RELATED: Former ‘Ellen’ Show DJ Says He Experienced Toxicity On Talk Show

"Ellen has no control over what every staff member does, what every producer does, you can’t control that,” he continued. “You don’t even know some of the stuff that’s happening."

Following a BuzzFeed exposé published in July, WarnerMedia conducted an internal investigation following multiple allegations saying DeGeneres maintained a toxic and hostile workplace culture.