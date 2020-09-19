Niecy Nash Gushes About Wife Jessica Betts After Breaking Her Leg

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Niecy Nash attends 51st NAACP Image Awards - non-televised Awards Dinner - arrivals on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Niecy Nash Gushes About Wife Jessica Betts After Breaking Her Leg

The ‘Claws’ actress sees the silver lining after her accident.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Niecy Nash has been married to Jessica Betts for only three weeks after tying the knot during a surprise wedding ceremony at their home in Ventura County, California.  

Flash forward to Saturday (September 19), the 50-year-old actress is already experiencing the “sickness and health” portion of traditional vowels, as Betts is helping her recover from a broken foot. 

RELATED: All The Details On Niecy Nash’s Stunning $3k Wedding Dress And Flawless Glam

“Love makes everything feel better,” captioned a selfie of Betts kissing her cheek.”Here's my broken foot. Broken in not one, not two, but three places,” she continued.

According to her comment section, Nash revealed she “fell & twisted” her ankle and confessed she “cried like a baby” from the pain.

Additionally, Nash asked for prayers because “a sista can’t fly with one wing.”

See her Instagram post below.

Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC