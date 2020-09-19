Niecy Nash Gushes About Wife Jessica Betts After Breaking Her Leg

Niecy Nash has been married to Jessica Betts for only three weeks after tying the knot during a surprise wedding ceremony at their home in Ventura County, California.

Flash forward to Saturday (September 19), the 50-year-old actress is already experiencing the “sickness and health” portion of traditional vowels, as Betts is helping her recover from a broken foot.

“Love makes everything feel better,” captioned a selfie of Betts kissing her cheek.”Here's my broken foot. Broken in not one, not two, but three places,” she continued.