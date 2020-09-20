John Marshall Jones Puts Out Fire, Catches Alleged Arsonist

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: John Marshall Jones arrives at the Los Angeles Clipper Matt Barnes' "Welcome Back To LA" Post-Game Halloween Party at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on October 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

John Marshall Jones Puts Out Fire, Catches Alleged Arsonist

The veteran actor chased down the suspect who tried to flee the scene.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Famously known as the single father of three in the 90s sitcom Smart Guy, actor John Marshall Jones is now being called a neighborhood hero after rushing out his home on Tuesday morning (Sept. 15) to extinguish a nearby fire and chase down the alleged arsonist. 

Jones was up early watching TV when he spotted his neighbor’s car, front porch and front door on fire, TMZ  reports. The Bosch actor told the outlet that he immediately reacted by running outside despite sporting only his underwear. 

He grabbed a garden hose to put out the blaze before chasing the man, who was wearing a ski mask and heavy jacket. Ultimately, he wrestled him to the ground, and held him until police arrived, Jones tells TMZ.

RELATED: AMAZING VIDEO! Former Football Player Catches Little Boy Escaping Apartment Fire

Cops who arrived on the scene say that the arsonist started the fire with gasoline after investigators located a container in his car. The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested on charges of arson with great bodily injury. 

Jones’ neighbors all made it out of their burning home safely, TMZ writes.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC