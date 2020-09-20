John Marshall Jones Puts Out Fire, Catches Alleged Arsonist

Famously known as the single father of three in the 90s sitcom Smart Guy, actor John Marshall Jones is now being called a neighborhood hero after rushing out his home on Tuesday morning (Sept. 15) to extinguish a nearby fire and chase down the alleged arsonist.

Jones was up early watching TV when he spotted his neighbor’s car, front porch and front door on fire, TMZ reports. The Bosch actor told the outlet that he immediately reacted by running outside despite sporting only his underwear.

He grabbed a garden hose to put out the blaze before chasing the man, who was wearing a ski mask and heavy jacket. Ultimately, he wrestled him to the ground, and held him until police arrived, Jones tells TMZ.

Cops who arrived on the scene say that the arsonist started the fire with gasoline after investigators located a container in his car. The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested on charges of arson with great bodily injury.

Jones’ neighbors all made it out of their burning home safely, TMZ writes.