‘This Is Us’ And ‘Free Rayshawn’ Stars Make History As First Father And Daughter To Win Emmys In Same Year

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones have made history as the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.
After the news was announced on September 19 that the This Is Us actor won his second Creative Arts Emmy as Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the ABC show, the actor joined his daughter for her victorious win from the Television Academy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the Quibi original #FreeRayShawn.
“As a parent, that’s the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel,” the This Is Us actor said. “I mean winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it’s beyond words.”
"The first time I'm nominated for an Emmy and I get to share it with my dad, who introduced me to theater at a very, very young age, it's a very full-circle type thing,” the #FreeRayShawn actress told EW prior to the 72nd Creative Arts Emmys.
“This stuff happens once in a blue moon, once in a lifetime type thing and it's just really, really special. It's definitely a very, very special moment in time right now."
Jasmine Cephas Jones virtually accepted her nomination on her rooftop in Brooklyn, NY. See her acceptance speech below:
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
