‘This Is Us’ And ‘Free Rayshawn’ Stars Make History As First Father And Daughter To Win Emmys In Same Year

Take a look at Black Hollywood’s Emmy-winning father-daughter duo!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones have made history as the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.

After the news was announced on September 19 that the This Is Us actor won his second Creative Arts Emmy as Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the ABC show, the actor joined his daughter for her victorious win from the Television Academy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the Quibi original #FreeRayShawn.

“As a parent, that’s the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel,” the This Is Us actor said. “I mean winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it’s beyond words.”

