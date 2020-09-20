Dave Chappelle Drags Critics And Voters After Winning Emmy Award

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Dave Chappelle earned three awards Saturday (Sept. 19) at the Creative Arts Emmys for his Netflix stand-up special Sticks & Stones. He won for directing, writing of a variety special, and best variety special pre-recorded.
In his acceptance speech, the comedian took the opportunity to take a shot at the critics who gave Sticks & Stones poor reviews.
“Boy, this comes as a complete surprise,” Chappelle said sarcastically. “I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. That they were embarrassed for me. That I lost my way and wasn’t even worth watching. I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f**k up forever.”
Chappelle beat fellow nominees Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, and Hannah Gadsby in the variety special (pre-recorded) category, as well as Patton Oswalt and Seth Meyers in the writing category.
He gave them a shout out: “You guys are an inspiration to me, and I’m honored to be nominated with you. I’m sorry you didn’t win but who gives a f**k anyway?”
Chappelle also asked what took so long to recognize director Stan Lathan.
"Any show that I watched growing up, he directed – from Sesame Street and Sanford And Son, to Good Times, to everything Black, and finally—you motherfu**ers finally—gave him an Emmy tonight. He deserves so much more, but I'm glad you came around."
Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images
