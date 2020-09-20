Dave Chappelle Drags Critics And Voters After Winning Emmy Award

Dave Chappelle earned three awards Saturday (Sept. 19) at the Creative Arts Emmys for his Netflix stand-up special Sticks & Stones. He won for directing, writing of a variety special, and best variety special pre-recorded.



In his acceptance speech, the comedian took the opportunity to take a shot at the critics who gave Sticks & Stones poor reviews.

“Boy, this comes as a complete surprise,” Chappelle said sarcastically. “I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. That they were embarrassed for me. That I lost my way and wasn’t even worth watching. I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f**k up forever.”

Chappelle beat fellow nominees Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, and Hannah Gadsby in the variety special (pre-recorded) category, as well as Patton Oswalt and Seth Meyers in the writing category.

He gave them a shout out: “You guys are an inspiration to me, and I’m honored to be nominated with you. I’m sorry you didn’t win but who gives a f**k anyway?”

Chappelle also asked what took so long to recognize director Stan Lathan.

"Any show that I watched growing up, he directed – from Sesame Street and Sanford And Son, to Good Times, to everything Black, and finally—you motherfu**ers finally—gave him an Emmy tonight. He deserves so much more, but I'm glad you came around."