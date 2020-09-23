Vanessa Bryant Sues LA Sheriff Over Leaked Kobe Crash Photos Taken By Deputies

Vanessa Bryant is fighting back against the Los Angeles County Sheriff and his department due to leaked photos of the crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant. Los Angeles-based KTTV says the lawsuit read, “no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”



The suit also read, “Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online.”

The sheriff’s department declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Back in March, The Los Angeles Times reported that deputies were asked to delete any photos of the incident after the Department received a complaint that an official with the Sheriff’s Department was showing photos at a bar. Unfortunately, this Sheriff’s Department has a long history of sharing photos from investigations involving celebrities, including the 2009 attack on singer Rihanna by her then-boyfriend, performer Chris Brown.

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.