Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wants His Brand Of Tequila To Last The Test Of Time

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s nwo tequila brand, Teremana, launched in March and it’s already become extremely popular. It was a passion project that’s turned into an exciting new venture. Speaking to PEOPLE, Johnson went in deep on the story behind the tequila, the process of making it, and what he wants to do with the brand long term.

RELATED LINK: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys The XFL For $15 Million

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the way that the world operates, limiting travel, restricting leisure time activities, and impacting the way that people earn a living everywhere. With the launch of Teremana, Johnson wanted to help with this terrible situation in any way that he could. “I looked at this as an opportunity to create a tequila experience that brings people together in good times, not-so-good times and everything in between,” he told PEOPLE.

RELATED LINK: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cleared Up If He Identifies As Black Or Samoan With This Tweet