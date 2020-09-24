Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wants His Brand Of Tequila To Last The Test Of Time

The actor explains why he's so passionate about this new venture, especially in the days of COVID-19.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Trey Alston

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s nwo tequila brand, Teremana, launched in March and it’s already become extremely popular. It was a passion project that’s turned into an exciting new venture. Speaking to PEOPLE, Johnson went in deep on the story behind the tequila, the process of making it, and what he wants to do with the brand long term. 

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the way that the world operates, limiting travel, restricting leisure time activities, and impacting the way that people earn a living everywhere. With the launch of Teremana, Johnson wanted to help with this terrible situation in any way that he could. “I looked at this as an opportunity to create a tequila experience that brings people together in good times, not-so-good times and everything in between,” he told PEOPLE. 

At our Teremana Distilleria, in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico, we pride ourselves on the highest of quality and craftsmanship all done by hand and with great respect. The traditional way. The old school way. The right way. From using only the most mature blue agave to slow roasting it’s piña at a very low temperature for a longer period of time in our traditional brick ovens. To using only copper pot stills (FYI, copper pots are used to produced the most expensive, high premium tequilas) giving our Teremana a much more unique, clean taste. But the most important thing to me, is to make sure that Teremana is always accessible and affordable for EVERYONE. The true tequila of the people 🥃 I founded Teremana to build a true legacy brand, to be passed on to generations - built on a foundation of the highest of quality and best of taste. Salud’, my friends and a big mahalo for making our @teremana your #1 choice of tequilas 🤙🏾 #legacy #quality #respect #teremana

Teremana didn’t just come up in Johnson’s head overnight. He developed the tequila over the course of multiple years and multiple trips to Jalisco, Mexico. “I felt like in order for the brand to have legitimate longevity, I had to learn and absorb the tequila business and history from day one, going to Mexico and spending time with the families who have been in the industry for generations," he said. “We went through 113 distillations before we perfected it.”

The actor/producer and former wrestler has long-lasting plans for the tequila that he also reveals to PEOPLE, declaring that it’s going to be a part of his family for generations. “Teremana is a legacy brand for me," he said "I’m going to work extremely hard to not only deliver legacy to our consumers but also I want to pass on this legacy to my children.”

