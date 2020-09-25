Robin Givens Reportedly Demands To Keep Her Name Out Of Mike Tyson’s Biopic

There is a Mike Tyson biopic in the works but one person you will not see portrayed in the film is his former wife, actress Robin Givens.

According to Page Six, Givens’ lawyer sent the former heavyweight champion and Jamie Foxx, who is portraying Tyson in the film, a cease-and-desist letter, which reportedly demanded “that Mr. Tyson cease and desist from further defaming Ms. Givens, and to put those producing, writing and/or directing the proposed Tyson biopic, and those producing Mr. Tyson’s podcast, on notice that they are to refrain from portraying Ms. Givens in a false, negative and defamatory light.”

The letter continued, “While [she] has attempted to move on, she still finds herself fighting the abusive, demeaning and false accounts of their relationship by Mr. Tyson nearly 35 years later. It is time for Mr. Tyson to let this marriage be the relic of the past that it is.”



A rep for Tyson told Page Six, “As of now, Mr. Tyson’s attorneys have not received any cease and desist, but there isn’t nor has there been any intention of including his relationship with her in his biopic. He wishes her well in all her endeavors.”

Robin Givens and Mike Tyson were married from February 7, 1988 to February 14, 1989. Givens has always stood by her claim that Tyson was extremely physically abusive in their marriage.

After being told she would not be portrayed in the Tyson biopic, Givens told Page Six on September 20, “I did not get one dime from my marriage. I left with absolutely nothing. I left the house, I wanted my life. I was a young person who made a terrible choice. A bad choice. That continuation and perpetuation of these things that are not true [was like] being punched all over again continuously.”