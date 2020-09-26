Chris Rock Says He Told Cardi B To Favor Comedy Over Rapping

Chris Rock is slated to host the season debut of Saturday Night Live and last night (September 25), he joined Jimmy Fallon and the Tonight Show to speak out on a myriad of topics.

Soon, the conversation turned to Cardi B, but it wasn’t really about her rap career. Rock, who knows comedy and comedic talent almost better than anyone, says he was introduced to the Bronx rapper through his kids.

But on his own, he began watching videos of her comedy routines. He says it was her personality that really caught his attention. Later, Rock says he met with Cardi and her team and together, they tried to pitch a comedy series to a network, but it didn’t bite.

“She told me about her rap at the time, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s good. Anyway, you’re a comedy star,’” Rock told Fallon, further explaining that the network where the series was pitched wasn’t interested. “It’s like: Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean? Like, in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there! She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man.”

Rock said he’s not naming the network, but while telling Naomi Campbell the story on No Filter With Naomi on September 1, he was a little more candid: “I couldn’t get Comedy Central and people to jump on. They just didn’t get it,” he said. “And by the way, I still think Cardi B is the funniest comedian in the world … I haven’t been as funny as Cardi B in years. Cardi B is a comedic genius!”

Opportunity missed?

Chris Rock will host the premiere of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live on October 3. This will mark the comedian’s third appearance as host of the longtime NBC sketch comedy program.

Watch Chris Rock’s full interview with the Tonight Show below.