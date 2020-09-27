Prayers Up: 'Basketball Wives' Star Brandi Maxiell Hospitalized With 'Severe' COVID-19 Complications

DJ Duffey , Maxiell’s best friend who also appeared with her on the reality show, posted a picture on Instagram asking for everyone to send good energy. “Wherever you are right now, just uplift her in prayer please.”

Maxiell’s sister, Jayde Penn, spoke to The Shade Room and confirmed that Maxiell was indeed under medical care. “My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” she said. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

Maxiell previously revealed on Basketball Wives that she battled ovarian cancer in 2007. In an interview with Essence in 2014, she explained what her experience was like. “I had all the classic symptoms of ovarian cancer – back pain, bloating, weight gain, abdominal pain, feeling full quickly after eating a couple of bites of food as well as the need to urinate urgently or often,” she said.

“Now, what woman doesn’t have one or more of these symptoms during a regular menstrual cycle?” she continued. “That’s why ovarian cancer is called ‘the silent killer.’ It creeps into your body with symptoms so subtle that it can mimic other, unrelated conditions. And a Pap test won’t find it. There’s no test for it.”

Maxiell went into remission in 2009 and hasn’t had any problems with it since. Since she went into remission, there was a higher chance for severe COVID-19 complications because of the changes to her immune system.