Dwayne Johnson Calls Kamala Harris A ‘Certified Badass’ In First-Ever Endorsement

The Biden/Harris campaign is having a pretty good weekend so far. Not only is Joe Biden several points ahead of Donald Trump in multiple national polls, including in key battleground states, Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have just been endorsed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This is the first time the actor and businessman has endorsed a candidate for president. He broke the news to Biden and Harris in a video, posted to Twitter.



"As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris," he captioned the tweet.

"I have never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life, over my career. So, I figured let's kick this conversation off this way, by me officially, publicly endorsing you both to become President and Vice President," Johnson said in the clip.

He then offered specific praise to Senator Kamala Harris, telling her, "In my opinion, you are a certified badass."





Watch the full video, below: