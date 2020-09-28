Jordyn Woods Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson/Khloe Kardashian Scandal

Model and activewear entrepreneur Jordyn Woods is speaking out after the cheating scandal last year involving NBA player Tristan Thompson that ended her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place,” Woods, 23, recently told Natalie Manuel Lee, host of the YouTube series Now With Natalie. “I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one.”

RELATED: Surprise!: Jordyn Woods' New Boo Gifted Her $120K In Designer Bags And A Signed Jordan Jersey For Her 23rd Birthday

Woods’ comments referred to the February 2019 reports that Woods engaged in a tryst with Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, 2-year-old True Kardashian. The ensuing blowup caused Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 29, and a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, to split up. It also ended Woods’ longtime friendship with makeup entrepreneur Jenner, 22, Khloe Kardashian’s half sister.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone,” Woods told Lee. “I didn’t even know how to feel.”

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Makes More Business Moves After Being Excommunicated From Kylie And The Kardashian-Jenner Family

Woods told the YouTube host that she isolated herself after reports surfaced and the backlash against her began.

“I deleted everything off my phone,” she explained. “I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed.”

Woods added that the whole experience has helped her grow as an adult. She has taken responsibility for her actions in the situation and accepted the outcome, she said.

“It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could have done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could have or should have done,” Woods explained. “You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go.”

Back in February, a Woods family friend told People that Woods and Jenner no longer communicate.

“Jordyn’s position now is she’s just going to let it be what it is,” the friend told the news organization. “She said what she had to say.”