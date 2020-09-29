NeNe Leakes Slams Wendy Willams And Andy Cohen Following Her ‘RHOA’ Exit

Written by BET Staff

After announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes has received a swarm of comments about her exit. One of the latest to weigh on her leaving the popular Bravo franchise is talk show host Wendy Williams, who sat down with Andy Cohen Sunday night (Sept. 27) for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Williams who is friends with Leakes says that she does not believe that the RHOA OG’s decision to leave the Bravo series. "NeNe has quit the show several times and you'll have her back," she said. "NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don't know what NeNe's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff."

RELATED: Wendy Williams Doesn't 'Believe' NeNe Leakes Is Permanently Leaving 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Immediately following Williams’ interview with Cohen, Leakes headed to Twitter on Monday (Sept. 28) sending out several tweets in response to the claims, slamming both The Wendy Williams Show host and Bravo exec Andy Cohen in the process. “Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS,” she started off. “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good,” she continued responding to Williams. “No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Leaves ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And Andy Cohen Reacts In another tweet, Leakes directed her words towards Cohen saying, "The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done."

The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

Leakes announced on her YouTube channel earlier this month that she would not be returning to RHOA for its upcoming 13th season. "It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket,” she said. “You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”