'Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Joins ‘Lion King’ Prequel

Oscar-winning Moonlight director, Barry Jenkins, is set to helm the prequel of Disney’s The Lion King live-action remake. The 2019 blockbuster featuring lifelike animals and landscapes, starred Donald Glover who voiced Simba and Beyoncé who voiced Nala. The Lion King dominated the box office during its opening weekend last summer, reportedly earning an estimated $185 million at 4,725 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Jenkins, the filmmaker behind Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, will direct the upcoming feature-film based on the 1994 classic, Deadline reports.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins said in a statement to Deadline. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

A release date for The Lion King prequel has not yet been announced.