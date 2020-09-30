‘SNL’ Writer Sam Jay Gets HBO Late Night Show

Sam Jay has earned her way into the late night fold at HBO.

The Saturday Night Live writer will host a weekly show that is yet-to-be named starting in 2021. It will also be executive produced by Insecure’s Prentice Penny.

Jay joined the writing staff of the NBC comedy sketch comedy show in October 2017. Her first hour-long comedy special, 3 In The Morning, debuted on Netflix last month.

The half-hour long show will have Jay tackling the top trending topics in Black culture, including race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more from her unique point of view.

“Sam is fiercely funny, provocative, and a complete original. Her comedy seamlessly glides between vulnerability and grit, and she always makes you see the world in a whole new way,” Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Joining forces with Prentice to bring Sam’s talent to late-night is a perfect fit.”

“I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” said Jay. “So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show.”

“I’m so excited to create this project with Sam as I think she’s one of the best comic minds today,” added Penny. “When I first started thinking about this idea, I knew I wanted to create it with someone who was smart, funny, irreverent, and boundary-pushing. Someone who would elevate it to a place that not only challenges the culture, but challenges all of us to think different and be better. Sam is undoubtedly that person. I’m extremely honored to work with her on this and we’re both incredibly grateful to Casey, Nina and everyone at HBO who believed in this project from the beginning. It’s going to be a fun ride.”