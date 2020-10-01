Quarantine Baby: Donald Glover Welcomes Newborn During Pandemic

Donald Glover doesn’t reveal much about his personal life, so it’s understandable that he didn’t let the public know about the latest addition to his family during the pandemic, until now.

The actor and rapper spoke with I May Destroy You star Michaela Coal for GQ Magazine and casually dropped the news that he recently had a boy.

"You know, I had (a kid) during the coronavirus,” said Glover. “I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment."

Glover added that it was “nuts” that he experienced the joy of having a child while simultaneously feeling the tragedy of Floyd’s death.

"It was such a weird moment," he said. "It was such an intense, weird moment, because I'm watching that video and it's like eight minutes long, so you're sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so (my son) was named after my father... I don't even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it."

Glover announced the death of his father, Donald Glover Sr., during a concert in December 2018. He and partner Michelle White also share two other young sons, Legend and Drake.

The interview then turned to future additions to his family where Glover addresses the possibility of invetro or adoption.

"Because I've actually had that thing where I'm like, 'Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets,'" he said. "Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids ... And we actually have been talking about (it), because we have three boys so I'm like, "Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there." So I think all those are great options. But it is hard."

