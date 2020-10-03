Issa Rae To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live has made some impressive choices for hosts of their first few shows.

Tonight (October 3), Chris Rock is slated to helm the 46th season premiere of the legendary NBC sketch show with Megan Thee Stallion tapped as the musical guest. But two weeks from now, Issa Rae will take on the role.

The Insecure producer and actor will host SNL on October 17. Justin Bieber will serve as the night’s musical guest.

Rae took to her Instagram account Friday to share SNL’s signature post-it note announcement with the caption, “Haven’t had Saturday Night plans in a minute.” This will be Issa’s first appearance on the show.

