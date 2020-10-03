Issa Rae To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Issa Rae attends The 23rd Annual Webby Awards on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

Issa Rae To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Find out when the producer and actor will helm the NBC sketch comedy show.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Saturday Night Live has made some impressive choices for hosts of their first few shows.

Tonight (October 3), Chris Rock is slated to helm the 46th season premiere of the legendary NBC sketch show with Megan Thee Stallion tapped as the musical guest. But two weeks from now, Issa Rae will take on the role.

The Insecure producer and actor will host SNL on October 17. Justin Bieber will serve as the night’s musical guest.

Rae took to her Instagram account Friday to share SNL’s signature post-it note announcement with the caption, “Haven’t had Saturday Night plans in a minute.” This will be Issa’s first appearance on the show.

View this post on Instagram

Haven’t had Saturday Night plans in a minute...

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on

The 35-year-old is the latest to be added to the short list of Black women who have hosted SNL. Previously, Tiffany Haddish, Gabourey Sidibe, Queen Latifah, Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson and Maya Rudolph have all had the honor.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Webby Awards

