‘Scary And Unknown’ Kim Kardashian Details Caring For Kanye West During His Bout With COVID-19

Kim Kardashian has revealed what it was like to take care of Kanye West while he had the coronavirus.

During an interview with GRAZIA for their cover story, she opened up about being alone with their kids while helping the rapper and producer while he was sick.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," she told the outlet. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help."

Kardashian says Kanye tested positive for the disease around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had in mid-March.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," she said. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

She continued: "Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time," she said, adding that "Maybe our planet needed a break."

During a July interview with Forbes, Kanye described what it was like to have COVID-19, saying he tried watching videos on how to get over the disease.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," he told the magazine. "I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!"