See The Adorable First Photo Of Kevin And Eniko Hart’s Babygirl

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Kevin Hart (R) and wife Eniko Parrish pose as Hart is honored with a Hand And Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

See The Adorable First Photo Of Kevin And Eniko Hart’s Babygirl

Kaori Mai Hart was born on Sept. 29.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

On Sept. 29,  Kevin And Eniko Hart welcomed their baby girl Kaori Mai Hart. Now, Eniko, 36, is giving people a first look at their adorable bundle of joy.

The proud mommy wrote on Instagram, “When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more.”

See below:

This is the couple's second child; their first is 2-year-old Kenzo Kash. Kevin, 41, is also the father of 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix, from his prior relationship with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Congrats to the happy couple!

 

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC