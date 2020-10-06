See The Adorable First Photo Of Kevin And Eniko Hart’s Babygirl

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
On Sept. 29, Kevin And Eniko Hart welcomed their baby girl Kaori Mai Hart. Now, Eniko, 36, is giving people a first look at their adorable bundle of joy.
The proud mommy wrote on Instagram, “When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more.”
See below:
This is the couple's second child; their first is 2-year-old Kenzo Kash. Kevin, 41, is also the father of 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix, from his prior relationship with ex-wife Torrei Hart.
Congrats to the happy couple!
(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
