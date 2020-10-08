Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘Sister Act 3’ Might Be In The Works

Whoopi Goldberg might have a big surprise for Sister Act fans!

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (Oct. 6), the 64-year-old actress and talk show host mentioned that there might be a slight chance that her popular character Deloris Van Cartier from the Sister Act franchise could possibly make come back for a third installment.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that may not be true. People may want to see it," Goldberg said. “So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

The Sister Act and the Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit premiered back-to-back in 1992 and 1993. And the first film received two Golden Globe Nominations for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and for Goldberg’s work as Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Watch Goldberg speak on The Late Late Show with James Corden on the possibilities of another Sister Act below.