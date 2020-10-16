Robin Givens Felt ‘A Drop In The Pit Of My Stomach’ Over Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson Movie

Jamie Foxx is producing and starring in a Mike Tyson biopic. But you will not see his former wife, actress Robin Givens, portrayed in the movie. The actress says she was mortified when she learned of the upcoming film about the boxer.

Givens told PEOPLE, “I felt this drop in the pit of my stomach and was like, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’ I felt like the world was crumbling again.”

The 55-year-old told the outlet when she divorced Tyson in 1988, he left her with a threat, “I remember my ex-husband calling up and saying, ‘I've decided I'm not going to kill you. I'm going to make your life so miserable you're going to slit your own throat die.’”

RELATED: Mike Tyson Wonders Why His Children ‘Don’t Like Black Kids’

According to her, Tyson has worked to make her life miserable by bad-mouthing her in the media for years. In his memoir, he wrote that Givens was "a broke charlatan when he met her” and she claims that he still talks negatively about her on his podcast.

“He’s not physically hitting me anymore, but it hurts almost as much," Givens told PEOPLE.

Back in September, according to Page Six, Givens’ lawyer sent the former heavyweight champion and Foxx a cease-and-desist letter, which reportedly demanded “that Mr. Tyson cease and desist from further defaming Ms. Givens, and to put those producing, writing and/or directing the proposed Tyson biopic, and those producing Mr. Tyson’s podcast, on notice that they are to refrain from portraying Ms. Givens in a false, negative and defamatory light.”

A rep for Tyson told Page Six at the time, “As of now, Mr. Tyson’s attorneys have not received any cease and desist, but there isn’t nor has there been any intention of including his relationship with her in his biopic. He wishes her well in all her endeavors.”

Robin Givens and Mike Tyson were married from February 7, 1988 to February 14, 1989.