Willow Smith And Amber Rose Talk Sexual Consent on ‘Red Table Talk’

Regardless of all the advancements women have made both professionally and personally, many still struggle with being heard and respected during sexual encounters. There can often be a gap between consent and sexual violence, and what remains in between is arguably an awkward and often undiscussed gray area. This is the latest hot-button issue explored by the ladies of the “Red Table Talk” this Tuesday (Oct. 20) at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch!

Interestingly enough, the issue of consent highlights the differing opinions of co-hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smithand Adrienne Banfield-Jones (aka Gammy). While Jada and Willow take a more progressive stance of understanding the subtleties of those gray areas, Jada’s mother sees things as more black and white.

RELATED: Willow Smith Says She She Felt ‘Shunned’ By Black Community Because Of The Way She Was Raised

Early in the conversation, the multi-generational group of women talk about the preparation young ladies often lack to properly navigate sexual encounters with partners, which can lead to misinterpretations or manipulations. When Willow wanted to hang out with a group of male friends who were older, Jada, in true old-school Black mama style, broke it down, explaining to her daughter why that was not going to happen.

“You definitely prepared me for the danger of men,” said Willow of her mother. “No, you didn’t tell me that, but the way that you would talk to me, in my little brain...my brain said, men equal danger.”

RELATED: Exclusive Preview: Watch Ice Cube On ‘Red Table Talk’ Explain The Inspiration Behind His ‘Contract With Black America’

“I don’t even want to say ‘the danger of men.’ Let’s say the danger of the undisciplined male sexual mind,” Jada further explained.

Joining the ladies to explore this topic of consent even more are model and activist Amber Rose, actress Rumer Willis and former NFL player DeAndre Levy where each shares their individual experiences with “grey zone” areas of sex and sexual consent. Whether it’s losing one’s virginity, an encounter with an ex or being an unlikely advocate, the conversation aims to answer questions around what means yes and what means no and what’s going on in between.

Watch the BET.com exclusive clip of Amber Rose from the “Sexual Consent: What Every Woman Should Know” episode of “Red Table Talk” below.