Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump’s Fake Photo Of Him And 50 Cent

Ice Cube was criticized widely after a Trump aide thanked him for helping with Trump’s two-page plan for African Americans, which was released on September 25. Titled the Platinum Plan, the agenda has been slammed for lacking specificity but Ice Cube claimed they borrowed parts of his Contract With Black America, which has also been critiqued for not specifically addressing Black women.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent tweeted “vote Trump” because he doesn’t want the wealthy, like himself, to pay more in taxes under Joe Biden’s plan -- even though he admits Trump doesn’t like Black people and the Biden plan targets those making over $400,000 per year.



Eric Trump posted a doctored photo of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats. He included the caption, "Two great, courageous Americans."



Ice Cube reacted with the n-word. See below: