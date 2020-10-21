Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump’s Fake Photo Of Him And 50 Cent

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Ice Cube was criticized widely after a Trump aide thanked him for helping with Trump’s two-page plan for African Americans, which was released on September 25. Titled the Platinum Plan, the agenda has been slammed for lacking specificity but Ice Cube claimed they borrowed parts of his Contract With Black America, which has also been critiqued for not specifically addressing Black women.
Earlier this week, 50 Cent tweeted “vote Trump” because he doesn’t want the wealthy, like himself, to pay more in taxes under Joe Biden’s plan -- even though he admits Trump doesn’t like Black people and the Biden plan targets those making over $400,000 per year.
Eric Trump posted a doctored photo of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats. He included the caption, "Two great, courageous Americans."
Ice Cube reacted with the n-word. See below:
Eric Trump has since deleted the tweet.
Despite the backlash over meeting with Trump’s team, Ice Cube says he hasn’t endorsed anyone in the presidential race. According to Politico, he flew to Washington, D.C. and had a private meeting with Trump advisors, including Jard Kushner on Sept. 14.
Cube also claimed that when he spoke to the Biden campaign about his plan they wanted to talk more after the election. However, political commentator Bakari Sellers said the rapper was invited to a meeting with Sen. Kamala Harris but he did not attend.
The Joe Biden campaign has a 35-page Black agenda, which focuses on investments in Black entrepreneurs, reducing the African American maternal mortality rate, HBCUs, police reform and much more.
