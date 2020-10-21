Rihanna Features Black Breast Cancer Survivors In Savage X Fenty Campaign

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Rihanna is using Savage Fenty X is a platform to spread the word.

In the latest Savage Fenty X campaign, she features three breast cancer survivors, Cayatanita Leiva and Ericka Hart, both 34, and Nykia McKenzie, 26. The three women each wear a piece from Rihanna’s lingerie brand.

Hart told CNN, "The Savage X Fenty campaign was affirming of my experience as not just a breast cancer survivor but all of my intersections of identity as a Black, queer, non-binary femme.”

CNN also reports the campaign will support Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which is a charity she founded in 2012. A press statement said Savage X Fenty will donate up to $250,000 to help the organization fund cancer research and support African Americans diagnosed with the disease.

