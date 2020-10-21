Rihanna Features Black Breast Cancer Survivors In Savage X Fenty Campaign

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Rihanna is using Savage Fenty X is a platform to spread the word.
In the latest Savage Fenty X campaign, she features three breast cancer survivors, Cayatanita Leiva and Ericka Hart, both 34, and Nykia McKenzie, 26. The three women each wear a piece from Rihanna’s lingerie brand.
Hart told CNN, "The Savage X Fenty campaign was affirming of my experience as not just a breast cancer survivor but all of my intersections of identity as a Black, queer, non-binary femme.”
CNN also reports the campaign will support Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which is a charity she founded in 2012. A press statement said Savage X Fenty will donate up to $250,000 to help the organization fund cancer research and support African Americans diagnosed with the disease.
See images from the campaign below:
Although breast cancer does not discriminate, the rising rates among Black women are more likely than any other ethnic group to die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
Reports also show that Black women under age 40 have higher rates of breast cancer compared to white women. Additionally, Black women under age 35 are diagnosed with breast cancer at a rate two times higher than white women and die from breast cancer three times as often as white women.
