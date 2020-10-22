Alicia Keys And Kerry Washington To Host Televised Voting Special

Celebrating the power of voting, Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and America Ferrera will host the nationally televised Every Vote Counts - A Celebration of Democracy special on Thursday (Oct. 29).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Every Vote Counts will discuss the significance of Americans' civic duty to vote, urging those to exercise their right to vote. The special will also address how you can effectively and safely vore amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The purpose for this special is to remind and inspire all Americans of the power of their voice and their vote. It’s a challenging time but we have the opportunity to continue to show up and shape the world we want to live in,” Keys said in an official statement. “In a democracy, every vote counts, so we want to encourage and uplift each other and remember we all have a say in the direction of our country because everyone’s participation matters.”

Airing on CBS, iHeart radio stations, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and more streaming platforms, Every Vote Counts will also feature guest appearances and special performances by Condoleezza Rice, Chris Rock, Shaquille O’Neal and Offset.

“For our democracy to work, every American's voice must be heard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls," Washington said.

Every Vote Counts - A Celebration of Democracy airs on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 PM EST.