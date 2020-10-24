ABC Orders Six More Episodes Of ‘Black-ish’

The seventh season of the ABC show just premiered earlier this week.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

ABC is giving a six-episode back order to their popular series Black-ish, according to Deadline.

The pickup brings the order for the Kenya Barris-created comedy to 21 episodes, making it a full season order with a potential for more in the future.

The season premiere of Black-ish’s seventh season came on Wednesday night (October 21). The show was also incorporated into an hourlong election special earlier this month.

RELATED: Stacey Abrams Will Guest Star In An Animated Episode Of ‘Black-ish’

Originally, ABC left the program off the fall schedule when the network announced its fall 2020 lineup in June. The series instead received a 15-episode midseason order.

ABC would later move Black-ish back to its fall lineup. At the time, the network said that after speaking to Barris, it decided that it was “important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time,” following nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Photo: Lara Solanki via Getty Images

