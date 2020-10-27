Ava DuVernay To Headline A Cory Booker Fundraiser

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Ava DuVernay is set to be a part of Senator Cory Booker’s reelection campaign via a fundraiser set to take place on Oct 28.
Deadline reports that DuVernay will headline the fundraiser including other public figures like Emily Deschanel, Lydia Kives, Bari Mattes, Erik Moore, Chuck Ortner, and Ellen-Goldsmith-Vein.
RELATED: Ava DuVernay Releases Powerful Statement After Breonna Taylor Ruling
For those wishing to attend the virtual event, it costs $50 per person. And to be listed as a co-chair, the cost rises to $5,000.
Booker’s opponent in his upcoming collection is Rik Mehta, a biotech entrepreneur. Though Booker is the predicted winner, he has decided to utilize his ties in the entertainment industry and use this event to continue raising funds for the election. Deadline reports that the Center for Responsive Politics says Booker has raised nearly $700,000 from entertainment industry sources for his campaign.
RELATED: BET BUZZ: Ava DuVernay Launches Police Brutality Initiative
Ava DuVernay and Cory Booker’s event isn’t the only one planned near the last week of the election. Comedian Amy Schumer is set to moderate a virtual conversation that features Hillary Clinton, Valerie Jarrett, and Gloria Steinem, also on Oct 28, for the Biden Victory Fund.
At another Biden event on Oct 30, rock band Low Cut Connie will perform after a social justice and voting rights conversation set to include Eric Holder, Dwight Evans, and Sally Yates.
(Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
