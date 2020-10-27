Ava DuVernay To Headline A Cory Booker Fundraiser

Ava DuVernay is set to be a part of Senator Cory Booker’s reelection campaign via a fundraiser set to take place on Oct 28.

Deadline reports that DuVernay will headline the fundraiser including other public figures like Emily Deschanel, Lydia Kives, Bari Mattes, Erik Moore, Chuck Ortner, and Ellen-Goldsmith-Vein.

For those wishing to attend the virtual event, it costs $50 per person. And to be listed as a co-chair, the cost rises to $5,000.