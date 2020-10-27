Cardi B Calls Out Racists Over Her Birkin Bag Collection

Earlier this month, Cardi B shared a photo of her collection of 23 Hermés Birkin bags. The luxury handbags are very hard to come by, so her picture went viral with people noting how popular the bags will become. But, this week, after seeing one particularly racist comment about her coveted Birkin collection, the rapper took to Instagram to chew trolls questioning her purchases.

Cardi responded to a social media post that said that the Birkin bags have “literally lost their value” due to Black women rappers making them less “exclusive.” Cardi, known for not letting snide comments fly, explained why that tweet was so offensive. "I've been seeing this tweet right,” she said. “It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store."