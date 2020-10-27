Chadwick Boseman’s Older Brother Announces He Is In Remission From Cancer

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Kevin Boseman and Chadwick Boseman attend The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at The Skylark on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kevin Boseman opened up on Instagram.

Kevin Boseman, Chadwick Boseman’s older brother, is celebrating two years of being cancer free. According to The Shade Room, Boseman wrote last week, "I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I'm in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission. Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020."

“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he continued. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

Kevin added, “Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”

Boseman did not reveal the type of cancer he is a survivor of but the world mourned with him and his family as his brother Chadiwck Boseman tragically passed away August 28 at age 43. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 before it progressed to stage IV.

The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He cemented his legacy playing the title role in the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther and the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers franchise.

 

(Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

