Newcomer Jaden Michael To Star In Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series

Colin Kaepernick may not be headed back to the NFL but he is about to make an impact with his new Netflix series, which is spearheaded by Ava DuVernay . Kaep also announced via Twitter that the person who will portray him in the series is newcomer actor Jaden Michael.

I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava pic.twitter.com/ygb4F4kgM5

Michael has appeared in The Get Down and Custody, which starred Academy Award winning actress Viola Davis.

Colin in Black & White is a scripted, six-episode drama that will examine Kaepenick’s adolescent life focusing on his high school years and the experiences that led him to become the activist he is today. Kaepernick will appear as himself as the narrator of the series.

Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury will write the script and serve as executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick. Starrbury previously worked with DuVernay on Netflix's Peabody-winning limited series When They See Us, based on the Exonerated 5.

DuVernay told the Hollywood Reporter back in June, "With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

According to Netflix, the drama was conceived in 2019 and the scripts were completed in May. No word on when the series will air.