LisaRaye McCoy Says She Open To Going On A Date With Meek Mill

Meek Mill is shooting his shot at LisaRaye McCoy and apparently it’s going in.

After the actress announced she was starting an OnlyFans account, the Philly rapper joked he’s willing to pay for her “VIP package.”

This then prompted McCoy to tell her Cocktails with Queens co-hosts that he’s welcome to “come though.”

"Is he in Atlanta?" she said. "Tell him I'm here and tell him to pull through. Come through."

LisaRaye subsequently asked what Meek's age is before explaining that it's hard to judge entertainers based on their public persona.

"You never know what's behind the brand. Behind the face. Behind the words," she added. "You know what I mean? I find it to always be a genuine attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are."

