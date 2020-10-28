Tamar Braxton Says She Contemplated Suicide More Than Once

attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

“I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

During the Tamron Hall Show  on Wednesday (Oct. 28) Tamar Braxton opened up about contemplating suicide more than once. The 43-year-old is speaking out following her attempted suicide in July after she was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel room. 

“There’s been a time when I wanted to. But this is the first time I [acted on it],” Braxton told Hall before continuing. “It’s been a lot of dark, hard times. I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.” 

When asked if the reports about her overdosing on prescription medications were true, Braxton declined to answer and responded by saying that she doesn’t “want to give any examples” to her fans. The former reality star did confirm that she is “not medicated” and is in counseling every day. 

“But what I will say is that was my lowest point of life,” she says.

Tamron Hall also took a moment to ask Braxton about the domestic violence allegations leveled by her boyfriend David Adefeso and the claims of video evidence.

“Does that video or your voice recording show any physical abuse?” Hall asked

“No it doesn’t,” Braxton responded. “He has the video tape it was in his car. Release it.”

Watch the clip below:

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

