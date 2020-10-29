Watch: Wendy Williams Reveals Her ‘Masked Singer’ Character

Wendy Williams revealed herself to be “Lips” on The Masked Singer and it was a hilarious moment that we all needed during these crazy times. Last night (October 28), the 56-year-old belted out an off-key version of “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey. Before the big reveal, the talk show host said, “You may have strong opinions about me, but I always speak my truth.”



The daytime diva also added, “Only talk show hosts can do that. We get in trouble for it, but we do it!”

RELATED: Wendy Williams Announces Return Of Talk Show

Once out of the mask, Williams said, “My fans are going to lose it tonight because while I’ve been shocking the public for decades, they’d never expect to see me on this stage. If you think you’ve heard some powerhouse voices this season, wait 'til you hear mine. You’re about to be lip-smacked!”

In classic Wendy style, she even asked host Nick Cannon if he was going to “get back together” with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

See below: