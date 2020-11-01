Will Smith Celebrates Daughter Willow’s 20th Birthday With A Special Tribute

Written by BET Staff

Willow Smith is officially out of her teens! The daughter of her famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith turned 20 on Halloween, Saturday (Oct. 31). Heading to his Instagram account, Will celebrated the occasion with his own tribute. “My Bean! 20 years old. WTH?!?! You have broken me and rebuilt me in ways that were unimaginable to my closed mind,” the actor said.

"It is my wildest pleasure to love & to serve you. Happy Birthday, to my Halloween Queen." Jaden Smith, Willow's older brother, also shared a few photos of his baby sister on her special day.

Willow Smith also shared a special announcement that she would be releasing her first devotional album "VERY soon," with British musician, Jahnavi Harrison. "I am so honored to announce that Jahnavi Harrison and I will be dropping a project together VERY soon. I have so much gratitude for the fact that I got to make my first devotional album with such a pure, talented and, peaceful human like Jahnavi," Willow wrote in her Instagram post.

“Thank you for inspiring me to purify myself in such a way that I can’t help but bring Divine Light where ever I walk. I hope that our offering will soothe the heart and nourish the souls of whomever listens. ❤️<GRATITUDE>❤️.” Happy Birthday, Willow Smith!