Dave Chappelle To Host ‘SNL’ After The Election

The presidential election is tomorrow, November 3. No one knows what is going to happen, but either way Dave Chappelle will be there to riff on the outcome as this week’s host of Saturday Night Live.

According to Variety, the comedy legend will host SNL this Saturday (November 7). No musical guest has been announced. Chappelle last appearance on SNL was in December when Eddie Murphy returned as a host. Four years ago, Chappelle was the host after Donald Trump won the presidency.

In his now iconic opening monologue, he said, "I'm wishing Donald Trump luck, and I'm going to give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too."



Trump clearly did not give the historically disenfranchised a chance.



See Chappelle’s monologue below: