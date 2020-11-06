Here’s Everything New Coming To BET + in November

Here’s Everything New Coming To BET + in November

Season 1 part 2 of ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ premieres on the streaming service along with Christmas movies!

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

BET+ is gearing up to release some of your favorites movies and shows just in time for the holidays. The leading platform for the best in Black TV series, films and stage plays is ready to take over your screen as you gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving and begin wrapping presents for Christmas. 

Highly anticipated releases in November include Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season 1, part 2) and The Parkers (season 1-5). Fan favorites including Sistas Season 2, The Brothers, and Get Rich or Die Tryin’ will also make their way to the streaming platform. 

RELATED: Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless': Melissa L. Williams Takes on New Role That's All About the Drama

Here are all of the new show and movie releases coming to BET+ in November.

Coming to BET+ November  2020

November 1

The Parker’s (5 Seasons) 

Why Did I Get Married 

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

The Brothers 

November 5

Giants Season 1 and Season 2 

London Mitchell’s Christmas 

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story 

November 8

Sleepless 

11:55 

November 12

Sistas Season 2 

Throwback Holiday 

November 19

T’was the Chaos Before Christmas 

Crime Watch Daily Season 1 

November 26

Holiday Heist 

Ruthless Tranche 2 

For the Love of Christmas 

Stream BET+ here.

(Photo credit: Tyler Perry Studios and Lionsgate)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs