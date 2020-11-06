Here’s Everything New Coming To BET + in November

BET+ is gearing up to release some of your favorites movies and shows just in time for the holidays. The leading platform for the best in Black TV series, films and stage plays is ready to take over your screen as you gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving and begin wrapping presents for Christmas.

Highly anticipated releases in November include Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season 1, part 2) and The Parkers (season 1-5). Fan favorites including Sistas Season 2, The Brothers, and Get Rich or Die Tryin’ will also make their way to the streaming platform.

Here are all of the new show and movie releases coming to BET+ in November.