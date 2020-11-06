Here’s Everything New Coming To BET + in November

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
BET+ is gearing up to release some of your favorites movies and shows just in time for the holidays. The leading platform for the best in Black TV series, films and stage plays is ready to take over your screen as you gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving and begin wrapping presents for Christmas.
Highly anticipated releases in November include Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season 1, part 2) and The Parkers (season 1-5). Fan favorites including Sistas Season 2, The Brothers, and Get Rich or Die Tryin’ will also make their way to the streaming platform.
Here are all of the new show and movie releases coming to BET+ in November.
Coming to BET+ November 2020
November 1
The Parker’s (5 Seasons)
Why Did I Get Married
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
The Brothers
November 5
Giants Season 1 and Season 2
London Mitchell’s Christmas
Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story
November 8
Sleepless
11:55
November 12
Sistas Season 2
Throwback Holiday
November 19
T’was the Chaos Before Christmas
Crime Watch Daily Season 1
November 26
Holiday Heist
Ruthless Tranche 2
For the Love of Christmas
Stream BET+ here.
(Photo credit: Tyler Perry Studios and Lionsgate)
