Why Cedric The Entertainer Won’t Label Trump Voters As Racist

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and as many predicted, he’s not taking it too well. There are reports of lawsuits and voter fraud with zero evidence. Many judges, including those who politically identify as conservative, have begun to shut down his complaints.

Now it seems that even comedians are weighing in on Trump and his supporters. Cedric the Entertainer recently sounded off on the election, but many might be shocked about his perspective on those who voted for the incumbent on November 3.

Holding nothing back, Cedric bluntly told TooFab, “F**k Trump.”

When asked if Trump voters were racist, Cedric said, "The thing is people got a million reasons to do a number of things, especially a choice like that. You know what I'm saying? People can vote for that guy if that's who they so choose… It ain't the kind of person I feel I reckon with."

RELATED: Biden Takes Lead Over Trump in Georgia Thanks to Stacey Abrams

The 56-year-old comedian continued, "I'm not going to place any one particular label on them for that reason because I got friends [that are] Trumpers. [Those are] my partners I like -- a lot. But they like Trump and I don't necessarily get it."

Making fellow Missouri native Nelly laugh, who was by his side, Cedric also added, "It's racist-esque. It's racist-y. Maybe you look at it that way, it's not like maybe you are racist, but it's very racist-y."

Watch below: