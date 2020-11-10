Kerry Washington Defends Eva Longoria Saying Latinas Are The ‘Real Heroines’ Of The Election

Actress Eva Longoria was in a mediafire storm after she appeared to dismiss the work of Black women by saying Latinas were the “real heroines” of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The Mexican-American later apologized for the statement. Now her friend Kerry Washington is speaking out clarifying what the Desperate Housewives star actually meant.

While the exit polls are still from the early vote and could change in the upcoming days, Black women reportedly voted for Biden-Harris at 91 percent. Latin women also came out in high numbers for the president-elect, voting for his ticket at 70 percent.

On November 9, Washington tweeted out Longoria’s apology with the caption, “I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.”