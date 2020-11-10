Kerry Washington Defends Eva Longoria Saying Latinas Are The ‘Real Heroines’ Of The Election

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Actress Eva Longoria was in a mediafire storm after she appeared to dismiss the work of Black women by saying Latinas were the “real heroines” of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The Mexican-American later apologized for the statement. Now her friend Kerry Washington is speaking out clarifying what the Desperate Housewives star actually meant.
While the exit polls are still from the early vote and could change in the upcoming days, Black women reportedly voted for Biden-Harris at 91 percent. Latin women also came out in high numbers for the president-elect, voting for his ticket at 70 percent.
On November 9, Washington tweeted out Longoria’s apology with the caption, “I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.”
While speaking to Ari Melber on November 8, Longoria said, “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1."
Watch below:
RELATED: A Tribute To The Real MVP: Madam Vice President Kamala Harris
Hours after she began trending on social media, Longoria released a statement, saying, “I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN."
See the full statement below:
(Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS