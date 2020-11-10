Keke Wyatt Opens Up About Her Son’s Year-Long Fight With Cancer

Back in July 2017, Keke Wyatt revealed that her son Rahjah was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, through extensive treatment, he has been cancer-free since November of 2018. The mother of the ten is now opening up about the terrifying experience she and her family endured.

In a video on Wyatt’s YouTube page, the “My First Love” singer discussed her 18-year-old’s fight against the deadly disease. Filmed during a follow-up visit at the Children's Healthcare wing of the Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, she explained that one of the first signs of his illness came during a trip to the amusement park Six Flags. Rahjah suddenly became so sick that he had to be carried out of the park.

Soon after, the 38-year-old three octave-singing Soprano learned he had leukemia.

"I said, 'What is it? Like cancer or something?'" Wyatt said she told the doctor. "And she said, 'Yes.' Honey, my butthole fell on the floor."

She continued, "My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn't believe it. I said, 'What kind of cancer?' And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering."

Wyatt said one of the scariest moments was when her son had a seizure and his brain swelled up.

Saying to Rahjah, "Man, that's crazy. Whenever something happens with you, the whole hospital pops up at your door. Everybody had something to do on you. That was the scariest crap I had ever been through in my life."

Wyatt added, "If there was ever a time in my life where I would lose my mind, that would be the day.”

Rahjah is in remission but continues to deal with after-effects like headaches, numb toes, and back pain. Nonetheless, he is healthy and everyone is grateful.

Watch the video below: